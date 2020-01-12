All breakfast menus come with juice and fruit.

All lunch menus come with milk.

Ninety Six Primary School

MONDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, cheese stick

Lunch — Hot dog with chili, curly fries, baked beans OR yogurt, cheese stick, graham crackers, baked beans carrots

TUESDAY: Breakfast — Sausage gravy biscuit

Lunch — Roasted chicken, cheesy broccoli, pinto beans OR ham chef salad, pinto beans

WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Yogurt, graham crackers

Lunch — Barbecue on bun, curly fries, coleslaw OR turkey chef salad

THURSDAY: Breakfast — Muffin

Lunch — Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, green peas OR pizza sticks with marinara, green peas

FRIDAY: Breakfast — Grits with cheese, sausage

Lunch – Pepperoni pizza, corn, tossed salad OR cheese quesadilla, corn, tossed salad

Ninety Six Elementary School

MONDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, toast and jelly

Lunch — Cheesy meatball sub, curly fries, baked beans OR yogurt, cheese stick, graham crackers, baked beans, carrots

TUESDAY: Breakfast — Sausage gravy biscuit

Lunch — Roasted chicken, cheesy broccoli, pinto beans OR ham chef salad, pinto beans

WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Yogurt, graham crackers

Lunch — Barbecue on bun, curly fries, coleslaw OR turkey chef salad

THURSDAY: Breakfast — Muffin

Lunch — Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans OR pizza sticks with marinara, green beans

FRIDAY: Breakfast — Grits with cheese, sausage

Lunch – Pepperoni pizza, corn, tossed salad OR cheese quesadilla, corn, tossed salad

Ninety Six

middle and high schools

MONDAY: Breakfast — Breakfast pizza, Pop Tart or cereal, toast

Lunch — Hot dog with chili, no Smart mouth pizza, curly fries, baked beans OR yogurt, cheese stick, graham crackers, baked beans carrots

TUESDAY: Breakfast — Bacon and cheese biscuit, honey bun or cereal

Lunch — Roasted chicken, Smart mouth pepperoni pizza, cheesy broccoli, pinto beans OR ham chef salad, pinto beans

WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Yogurt, cheese stick or chicken biscuit

Lunch — Barbecue on bun, no Smart mouth pizza, curly fries, coleslaw OR turkey chef salad

THURSDAY: Breakfast — Muffin, pancake pup or mini waffles

Lunch — Buffalo nuggets, no Smart mouth pizza, mashed potatoes with gravy, green peas OR country fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, roll

FRIDAY: Breakfast — Grits with cheese, sausage, cereal or toast with jelly

Lunch – Pepperoni pizza, no Smart mouth pizza, corn, tossed salad OR cheese quesadilla, corn, tossed salad