All breakfast menus come with juice and fruit.
All lunch menus come with milk.
Ninety Six Primary School
MONDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, cheese stick
Lunch — Hot dog with chili, curly fries, baked beans OR yogurt, cheese stick, graham crackers, baked beans carrots
TUESDAY: Breakfast — Sausage gravy biscuit
Lunch — Roasted chicken, cheesy broccoli, pinto beans OR ham chef salad, pinto beans
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Yogurt, graham crackers
Lunch — Barbecue on bun, curly fries, coleslaw OR turkey chef salad
THURSDAY: Breakfast — Muffin
Lunch — Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, green peas OR pizza sticks with marinara, green peas
FRIDAY: Breakfast — Grits with cheese, sausage
Lunch – Pepperoni pizza, corn, tossed salad OR cheese quesadilla, corn, tossed salad
Ninety Six Elementary School
MONDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, toast and jelly
Lunch — Cheesy meatball sub, curly fries, baked beans OR yogurt, cheese stick, graham crackers, baked beans, carrots
TUESDAY: Breakfast — Sausage gravy biscuit
Lunch — Roasted chicken, cheesy broccoli, pinto beans OR ham chef salad, pinto beans
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Yogurt, graham crackers
Lunch — Barbecue on bun, curly fries, coleslaw OR turkey chef salad
THURSDAY: Breakfast — Muffin
Lunch — Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans OR pizza sticks with marinara, green beans
FRIDAY: Breakfast — Grits with cheese, sausage
Lunch – Pepperoni pizza, corn, tossed salad OR cheese quesadilla, corn, tossed salad
Ninety Six
middle and high schools
MONDAY: Breakfast — Breakfast pizza, Pop Tart or cereal, toast
Lunch — Hot dog with chili, no Smart mouth pizza, curly fries, baked beans OR yogurt, cheese stick, graham crackers, baked beans carrots
TUESDAY: Breakfast — Bacon and cheese biscuit, honey bun or cereal
Lunch — Roasted chicken, Smart mouth pepperoni pizza, cheesy broccoli, pinto beans OR ham chef salad, pinto beans
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Yogurt, cheese stick or chicken biscuit
Lunch — Barbecue on bun, no Smart mouth pizza, curly fries, coleslaw OR turkey chef salad
THURSDAY: Breakfast — Muffin, pancake pup or mini waffles
Lunch — Buffalo nuggets, no Smart mouth pizza, mashed potatoes with gravy, green peas OR country fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, roll
FRIDAY: Breakfast — Grits with cheese, sausage, cereal or toast with jelly
Lunch – Pepperoni pizza, no Smart mouth pizza, corn, tossed salad OR cheese quesadilla, corn, tossed salad