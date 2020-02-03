All breakfast menus come with juice and fruit.
All lunch menus come with milk.
Menus for Ninety Six Primary School
MONDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, cheese stick
Lunch — Ham and cheese croissant, curly fries OR cheesy chef salad
TUESDAY: Breakfast — Muffin
Lunch — Roasted chicken, macaroni and cheese, green beans, buttered potatoes OR turkey chef salad, green beans
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Pancake pup
Lunch — Soft shell taco, pinto beans OR chicken strip wrap
THURSDAY: Breakfast — Breakfast pizza
Lunch — Barbecue wings, corn, cheesy broccoli, glazed carrots OR ham chef salad, corn
FRIDAY: Breakfast — French toast sticks
Lunch – Chicken sandwich, curly fries OR yogurt, cheese stick, graham crackers
Menus for Ninety Six Elementary School
MONDAY: Breakfast — Apple strudel
Lunch — Ham and cheese croissant, curly fries OR cheesy chef salad
TUESDAY: Breakfast — Muffin
Lunch — Roasted chicken, macaroni and cheese, green beans, buttered potatoes OR turkey chef salad, green beans
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Pancake pup
Lunch — Soft shell taco, pinto beans OR chicken strip wrap
THURSDAY: Breakfast — Breakfast pizza
Lunch — Barbecue wings, corn, cheesy broccoli, glazed carrots OR ham chef salad, corn
FRIDAY: Breakfast — French toast sticks
Lunch – Chicken sandwich, curly fries OR yogurt, cheese stick, graham crackers
Menus for Ninety Six Middle and High Schools
MONDAY: Breakfast — Apple strudel, cereal or sausage biscuit
Lunch — Ham and cheese croissant, no Smart mouth pizza, curly fries OR cheesy chef salad
TUESDAY: Breakfast — Grits with cheese, cereal or muffin
Lunch — Roasted chicken, Smart mouth pepperoni pizza, macaroni and cheese, green beans, buttered potatoes OR turkey chef salad, green beans
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Pancake pup, cereal or Pop Tart
Lunch — Soft shell taco, Smart mouth sausage pizza, pinto beans OR chicken strip wrap
THURSDAY: Breakfast — Breakfast pizza, cereal or cheese stick
Lunch — Mild wings, no Smart mouth pizza, corn, cheesy broccoli, glazed carrots OR ham chef salad, corn
FRIDAY: Breakfast — French toast sticks, cereal or chocolate crescent
Lunch – Chicken sandwich, no Smart mouth pizza, curly fries OR yogurt, cheese stick, graham crackers