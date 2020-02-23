All breakfast menus come with
juice and fruit. All lunch menus
come with milk.
Ninety Six Primary
MONDAY: Breakfast — Breakfast pizza
Lunch — Hot dog with chili, french fries, baked beans OR cheesy chef salad, baked beans
TUESDAY: Breakfast — Mini waffles
Lunch — Meaty vegetable soup, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheesy broccoli OR turkey chef salad
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Honeybun
Lunch — Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, green peas OR ham chef salad, green peas
THURSDAY: Breakfast — French toast sticks
Lunch — Soft shell taco, pinto beans, glazed carrots OR chicken salad croissant
FRIDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, cheese stick
Lunch – Cheeseburger, curly fries OR turkey and cheese sandwich, curly fries
Ninety Six Elementary
MONDAY: Breakfast — Breakfast pizza
Lunch — Hot dog with chili, french fries, baked beans OR cheesy chef salad, baked beans
TUESDAY: Breakfast — Mini waffles
Lunch — Meaty vegetable soup, toasted cheese sandwich, steamed broccoli OR turkey chef salad
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Honeybun
Lunch — Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, green peas OR ham chef salad, green peas
THURSDAY: Breakfast — French toast sticks
Lunch — Soft shell taco, pinto beans, carrots OR chicken salad croissant
FRIDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, cheese stick
Lunch – Cheeseburger, curly fries OR turkey and cheese sandwich, curly fries
Ninety Six Middle and High schools
MONDAY: Breakfast — Breakfast pizza, cereal or cheese stick
Lunch — Hot dog with chili, no Smart Mouth pizza, french fries, baked beans OR cheesy chef salad, baked beans
TUESDAY: Breakfast — Mini waffles, cereal or chicken biscuit
Lunch — Meaty vegetable soup, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, Smart Mouth sausage pizza, cheesy broccoli OR turkey chef salad, french fries
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Honeybun, cereal or sausage biscuit
Lunch — Chicken nuggets, Smart Mouth cheese pizza, mashed potatoes with gravy, green peas OR ham chef salad, green peas
THURSDAY: Breakfast — French toast sticks, cereal or yogurt
Lunch — Soft shell taco, no Smart Mouth pizza, pinto beans, glazed carrots OR chicken salad croissant
FRIDAY: Breakfast — Chocolate crescent, cereal or yogurt
Lunch – Cheeseburger, no Smart Mouth pizza, curly fries OR turkey and cheese sandwich, curly fries