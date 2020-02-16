All breakfast menus come with juice and fruit.
All lunch menus come with milk.
Ninety Six Primary School
MONDAY: SCHOOL CLOSED
TUESDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, cheese stick
Lunch — Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, corn OR chicken salad, saltines, tossed salad, corn
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Cinnamon roll
Lunch — Roasted chicken, glazed carrots, collards, black-eyed peas OR turkey chef salad, black-eyed peas
THURSDAY: Breakfast — Dutch waffle
Lunch — Chicken sandwich, french fries OR corn dog, tossed salad, french fries
FRIDAY: Breakfast — Grits, cheese, sausage
Lunch – Barbecue on bun, curly fries, baked beans, coleslaw Or cheese quesadilla, baked beans, fries
Ninety Six Elementary School
MONDAY: SCHOOL CLOSED
TUESDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, string cheese
Lunch — Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, corn OR chicken salad, saltines, tossed salad, corn
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Cinnamon roll
Lunch — Roasted chicken, glazed carrots, collards, black-eyed peas OR turkey chef salad, black-eyed peas, collards
THURSDAY: Breakfast — Dutch waffle
Lunch — Chicken sandwich, french fries OR corn dog, tossed salad, french fries
FRIDAY: Breakfast — Grits, cheese, sausage
Lunch – Barbecue on bun, curly fries, baked beans, coleslaw OR cheese quesadilla, baked beans, fries
Ninety Six Middle and High schools
MONDAY: SCHOOL CLOSED
TUESDAY: Breakfast — Cinnamon roll, sausage biscuit or cereal
Lunch — Pepperoni pizza, no Smart Mouth pizza, tossed salad, corn OR chicken salad, saltines, tossed salad, corn
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Chocolate crescent, cereal or breakfast pizza
Lunch — Roasted chicken, Smart Mouth cheese pizza, glazed carrots, collards, black-eyed peas OR turkey chef salad, black-eyed peas
THURSDAY: Breakfast — Dutch waffle, cereal or Pop-Tart
Lunch — Chicken sandwich, no Smart Mouth pizza, french fries OR corn dog, tossed salad, french fries
FRIDAY: Breakfast — Grits, cheese, sausage, cereal or yogurt
Lunch – Barbecue on bun, no Smart Mouth pizza, curly fries, baked beans, coleslaw OR cheese quesadilla, baked beans, fries