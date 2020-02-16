All breakfast menus come with juice and fruit.

All lunch menus come with milk.

Ninety Six Primary School

MONDAY: SCHOOL CLOSED

TUESDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, cheese stick

Lunch — Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, corn OR chicken salad, saltines, tossed salad, corn

WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Cinnamon roll

Lunch — Roasted chicken, glazed carrots, collards, black-eyed peas OR turkey chef salad, black-eyed peas

THURSDAY: Breakfast — Dutch waffle

Lunch — Chicken sandwich, french fries OR corn dog, tossed salad, french fries

FRIDAY: Breakfast — Grits, cheese, sausage

Lunch – Barbecue on bun, curly fries, baked beans, coleslaw Or cheese quesadilla, baked beans, fries

Ninety Six Elementary School

MONDAY: SCHOOL CLOSED

TUESDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, string cheese

Lunch — Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, corn OR chicken salad, saltines, tossed salad, corn

WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Cinnamon roll

Lunch — Roasted chicken, glazed carrots, collards, black-eyed peas OR turkey chef salad, black-eyed peas, collards

THURSDAY: Breakfast — Dutch waffle

Lunch — Chicken sandwich, french fries OR corn dog, tossed salad, french fries

FRIDAY: Breakfast — Grits, cheese, sausage

Lunch – Barbecue on bun, curly fries, baked beans, coleslaw OR cheese quesadilla, baked beans, fries

Ninety Six Middle and High schools

MONDAY: SCHOOL CLOSED

TUESDAY: Breakfast — Cinnamon roll, sausage biscuit or cereal

Lunch — Pepperoni pizza, no Smart Mouth pizza, tossed salad, corn OR chicken salad, saltines, tossed salad, corn

WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Chocolate crescent, cereal or breakfast pizza

Lunch — Roasted chicken, Smart Mouth cheese pizza, glazed carrots, collards, black-eyed peas OR turkey chef salad, black-eyed peas

THURSDAY: Breakfast — Dutch waffle, cereal or Pop-Tart

Lunch — Chicken sandwich, no Smart Mouth pizza, french fries OR corn dog, tossed salad, french fries

FRIDAY: Breakfast — Grits, cheese, sausage, cereal or yogurt

Lunch – Barbecue on bun, no Smart Mouth pizza, curly fries, baked beans, coleslaw OR cheese quesadilla, baked beans, fries