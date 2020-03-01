All breakfast menus come with juice and fruit. All lunch menus come with milk.
Ninety Six Primary School
MONDAY: Breakfast — Mini pancakes
Lunch — Chicken sandwich, waffle fries OR ham chef salad
TUESDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, toast and jelly
Lunch — Chicken noodle soup, toasted cheese sandwich, corn, carrots OR yogurt, cheese stick, corn, carrots
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Sausage biscuit
Lunch — Sliced turkey, rice, gravy, black eye peas, fried okra OR ham and cheese wrap, okra, black eye peas
THURSDAY: Breakfast — Grits with cheese
Lunch — Meat ball sub, french fries, baked beans OR turkey chef, baked beans
FRIDAY: Breakfast — Pop Tart
Lunch – Chicken strips, broccoli and cheese, pinto beans OR potato and ham soup, broccoli and cheese, pinto beans
Ninety Six Elementary School
MONDAY: Breakfast — Mini pancakes
Lunch — Chicken sandwich, waffle fries OR yogurt, string cheese, graham crackers, tossed salad
TUESDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, toast and jelly
Lunch — Chicken noodle soup, toasted cheese sandwich, corn, carrots OR ham chef salad
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Sausage biscuit
Lunch — Sliced turkey, rice, gravy, black eye peas, fried okra OR ham and cheese wrap, okra, black eye peas
THURSDAY: Breakfast — Grits with cheese
Lunch — Meat ball sub, french fries, baked beans OR turkey chef, baked beans
FRIDAY: Breakfast — Pop Tart
Lunch – Chicken strips, broccoli and cheese, pinto beans OR potato and ham soup, broccoli and cheese, pinto beans
Ninety Six Middle and High schools
MONDAY: Breakfast — Mini pancakes, cereal or Pop Tarts
Lunch — Chicken sandwich, no Smart mouth pizza, waffle fries OR yogurt, cheese stick, carrots, tossed salad
TUESDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, cheese stick or breakfast pizza
Lunch — Chicken noodle soup, toasted cheese sandwich, Smart mouth pepperoni pizza, corn, carrots OR ham chef salad, corn
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Grits, turkey bacon, cereal or yogurt
Lunch — Sliced turkey, no Smart mouth pizza, rice, gravy, black eye peas, fried okra, slushy OR ham and cheese sandwich, okra, black eye peas
THURSDAY: Breakfast — French toast sticks, cereal or cocoa bar
Lunch — Meat ball sub, no Smart mouth pizza, curly fries, baked beans OR turkey chef, baked beans
FRIDAY: Breakfast — Sausage biscuit, cereal or Pop Tart
Lunch – Chicken strips, Smart mouth cheese pizza, broccoli and cheese, pinto beans OR potato and ham soup, broccoli and cheese, pinto beans