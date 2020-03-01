All breakfast menus come with juice and fruit. All lunch menus come with milk.

Ninety Six Primary School

MONDAY: Breakfast — Mini pancakes

Lunch — Chicken sandwich, waffle fries OR ham chef salad

TUESDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, toast and jelly

Lunch — Chicken noodle soup, toasted cheese sandwich, corn, carrots OR yogurt, cheese stick, corn, carrots

WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Sausage biscuit

Lunch — Sliced turkey, rice, gravy, black eye peas, fried okra OR ham and cheese wrap, okra, black eye peas

THURSDAY: Breakfast — Grits with cheese

Lunch — Meat ball sub, french fries, baked beans OR turkey chef, baked beans

FRIDAY: Breakfast — Pop Tart

Lunch – Chicken strips, broccoli and cheese, pinto beans OR potato and ham soup, broccoli and cheese, pinto beans

Ninety Six Middle and High schools

MONDAY: Breakfast — Mini pancakes, cereal or Pop Tarts

Lunch — Chicken sandwich, no Smart mouth pizza, waffle fries OR yogurt, cheese stick, carrots, tossed salad

TUESDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, cheese stick or breakfast pizza

Lunch — Chicken noodle soup, toasted cheese sandwich, Smart mouth pepperoni pizza, corn, carrots OR ham chef salad, corn

WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Grits, turkey bacon, cereal or yogurt

Lunch — Sliced turkey, no Smart mouth pizza, rice, gravy, black eye peas, fried okra, slushy OR ham and cheese sandwich, okra, black eye peas

THURSDAY: Breakfast — French toast sticks, cereal or cocoa bar

Lunch — Meat ball sub, no Smart mouth pizza, curly fries, baked beans OR turkey chef, baked beans

FRIDAY: Breakfast — Sausage biscuit, cereal or Pop Tart

Lunch – Chicken strips, Smart mouth cheese pizza, broccoli and cheese, pinto beans OR potato and ham soup, broccoli and cheese, pinto beans