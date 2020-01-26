All breakfast menus come
with juice and fruit.
All lunch menus come with milk.
Ninety Six Primary
MONDAY: Breakfast — Bacon cheese biscuit
Lunch — Chicken sandwich, curly fries OR yogurt, carrots, tossed salad, cheese stick, grahams
TUESDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, cheese stick
Lunch — Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, lima beans OR chicken salad croissant, lima beans, tossed salad
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Breakfast pizza
Lunch — Sloppy Joe, french fries, coleslaw OR cheesy cheddar chef salad
THURSDAY: Breakfast — Pancake pup with syrup
Lunch — Barbecue chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, pinto beans OR turkey chef salad
FRIDAY: Breakfast — Cocoa puff bar
Lunch – Turkey and cheese sandwich, tater tots OR ham chef salad
Ninety Six Elementary
MONDAY: Breakfast — Sausage biscuit
Lunch — Chicken sandwich, curly fries OR yogurt, carrots, tossed salad, string cheese, grahams
TUESDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, toast
Lunch — Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, lima beans OR chicken salad croissant, lima beans, tossed salad
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Breakfast pizza
Lunch — Sloppy Joe, french fries, coleslaw OR cheesy cheddar chef salad
THURSDAY: Breakfast — Pancake pup with syrup
Lunch — Barbecue chicken, candied yams, pinto beans OR turkey chef salad
FRIDAY: Breakfast — Cocoa puff bar
Lunch – Turkey and cheese sandwich, tater tots OR ham chef salad
Ninety Six Middle School and
Ninety Six High School
MONDAY: Breakfast — Bacon cheese biscuit
Lunch — Chicken sandwich, curly fries OR yogurt, carrots, tossed salad, cheese stick grahams
TUESDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, cheese stick
Lunch — Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, lima beans OR chicken salad croissant, lima beans, tossed salad
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Breakfast pizza
Lunch — Sloppy Joe, french fries, coleslaw OR cheesy cheddar chef salad
THURSDAY: Breakfast — Pancake pup with syrup
Lunch — Barbecue chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, pinto beans OR turkey chef salad
FRIDAY: Breakfast — Cocoa puff bar
Lunch – Turkey and cheese sandwich, tater tots OR ham chef salad