All breakfast menus come

with juice and fruit.

All lunch menus come with milk.

Ninety Six Primary

MONDAY: Breakfast — Bacon cheese biscuit

Lunch — Chicken sandwich, curly fries OR yogurt, carrots, tossed salad, cheese stick, grahams

TUESDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, cheese stick

Lunch — Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, lima beans OR chicken salad croissant, lima beans, tossed salad

WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Breakfast pizza

Lunch — Sloppy Joe, french fries, coleslaw OR cheesy cheddar chef salad

THURSDAY: Breakfast — Pancake pup with syrup

Lunch — Barbecue chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, pinto beans OR turkey chef salad

FRIDAY: Breakfast — Cocoa puff bar

Lunch – Turkey and cheese sandwich, tater tots OR ham chef salad

Ninety Six Elementary

MONDAY: Breakfast — Sausage biscuit

Lunch — Chicken sandwich, curly fries OR yogurt, carrots, tossed salad, string cheese, grahams

TUESDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, toast

Lunch — Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, lima beans OR chicken salad croissant, lima beans, tossed salad

WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Breakfast pizza

Lunch — Sloppy Joe, french fries, coleslaw OR cheesy cheddar chef salad

THURSDAY: Breakfast — Pancake pup with syrup

Lunch — Barbecue chicken, candied yams, pinto beans OR turkey chef salad

FRIDAY: Breakfast — Cocoa puff bar

Lunch – Turkey and cheese sandwich, tater tots OR ham chef salad

Ninety Six Middle School and

Ninety Six High School

MONDAY: Breakfast — Bacon cheese biscuit

Lunch — Chicken sandwich, curly fries OR yogurt, carrots, tossed salad, cheese stick grahams

TUESDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, cheese stick

Lunch — Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, lima beans OR chicken salad croissant, lima beans, tossed salad

WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Breakfast pizza

Lunch — Sloppy Joe, french fries, coleslaw OR cheesy cheddar chef salad

THURSDAY: Breakfast — Pancake pup with syrup

Lunch — Barbecue chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, pinto beans OR turkey chef salad

FRIDAY: Breakfast — Cocoa puff bar

Lunch – Turkey and cheese sandwich, tater tots OR ham chef salad