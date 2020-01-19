All breakfast menus come with juice and fruit.
All lunch menus come with milk.
NOTE: Schools are closed Monday
Ninety Six Primary School
TUESDAY: Breakfast — Breakfast pizza
Lunch — Pulled pork, rice, green beans, cheesy broccoli OR ham chef salad, green beans
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, cheese stick
Lunch — Nachos with chili and cheese, salsa, curly fries OR cheesy cheddar chef salad
THURSDAY: Breakfast — Toasted cheese sandwich
Lunch — Soft shell taco, baked beans OR mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce, baked beans
FRIDAY: Breakfast — Pancake pup with syrup
Lunch – Orange chicken, fried rice, stir fried vegetables, egg roll OR turkey chef salad
Ninety Six Elementary School
TUESDAY: Breakfast — Breakfast pizza
Lunch — Pulled pork, rice, green beans, cheesy broccoli OR ham chef salad, green beans
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, toast with jelly
Lunch — Nachos with chili and cheese, salsa, curly fries OR cheesy cheddar chef salad
THURSDAY: Breakfast — Toasted cheese sandwich
Lunch — Soft shell taco, baked beans OR mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce, baked beans
FRIDAY: Breakfast — Pancake pup with syrup
Lunch – Orange chicken, fried rice, stir fried vegetables, egg roll OR turkey chef salad
Ninety Six middle and high schools
TUESDAY: Breakfast — Breakfast pizza or honey bun or cereal or cheese sticks
Lunch — Pulled pork, no Smart mouth pizza, rice, green beans, cheesy broccoli OR ham chef salad, green beans
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Cereal or toast or breakfast pizza
Lunch — Nachos with chili and cheese, no Smart mouth pizza, salsa, curly fries OR cheesy cheddar chef salad
THURSDAY: Breakfast — Toasted cheese sandwich or cereal or chocolate crescent
Lunch — Soft shell taco, Smart mouth cheese pizza, baked beans OR turkey chef salad, baked beans
FRIDAY: Breakfast — Pancake pup with syrup or cinnamon roll or cereal
Lunch – Orange chicken, no Smart mouth pizza, fried rice, stir fried vegetables, egg roll OR mozzarella sticks, corn, marinara sauce, stir fry veggies