All breakfast menus come with juice and fruit.

All lunch menus come with milk.

Ninety Six Primary School

MONDAY: Breakfast — Cinnamon roll

Lunch — Hot dog with chili, baked beans, french fries OR yogurt, cheese stick, grahams, baked beans, carrots

TUESDAY: Breakfast — Pancake pup

Lunch — Chicken strips, broccoli and cheese, pinto beans OR ham chef salad

WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, cheese stick

Lunch — Roasted chicken, macaroni and cheese, green beans, glazed carrots OR potato soup, green beans, carrots

THURSDAY: Breakfast — Chicken biscuit

Lunch — Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, lima beans OR turkey chef salad, lima beans

FRIDAY: Breakfast — Dutch waffle

Lunch – Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, corn OR cheese quesadilla, corn, tossed salad

Ninety Six Elementary School

MONDAY: Breakfast — Cinnamon roll

Lunch — Hot dog with chili, baked beans, curly fries OR yogurt, string cheese, grahams, baked beans, carrots

TUESDAY: Breakfast — Pancake pup

Lunch — Chicken strips, broccoli and cheese, pinto beans OR ham chef salad

WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, toast and jelly

Lunch — Roasted chicken, macaroni and cheese, green beans, glazed carrots OR potato soup, green beans, carrots

THURSDAY: Breakfast — Chicken biscuit

Lunch — Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, lima beans OR turkey chef salad, lima beans

FRIDAY: Breakfast — Dutch waffle

Lunch – Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, corn OR cheese quesadilla, corn, tossed salad

Ninety Six Middle and High schools

MONDAY: Breakfast — Cinnamon roll, cereal or breakfast pizza

Lunch — Hot dog with chili, no Smart mouth pizza, baked beans, curly fries OR yogurt, cheese stick, grahams, baked beans, carrots

TUESDAY: Breakfast — Pancake pup, cereal or muffin

Lunch — Chicken strips, Smart mouth cheese pizza, broccoli and cheese, pinto beans OR ham chef salad

WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Grits, sausage or cereal

Lunch — Barbecue chicken, no Smart mouth pizza, macaroni and cheese, green beans, glazed carrots OR turkey chef salad, black eye peas

THURSDAY: Breakfast — toasted cheese sandwich, cereal or honey bun

Lunch — Spaghetti with meat sauce, Smart mouth sausage pizza, tossed salad, lima beans OR potato coup, tossed salad, lima beans

FRIDAY: Breakfast — Dutch waffle, cereal or cheese stick

Lunch – Pepperoni pizza, no Smart mouth pizza, tossed salad, corn OR cheese quesadilla, corn tossed salad