All breakfast menus come with juice and fruit.
All lunch menus come with milk.
Ninety Six Primary School
MONDAY: Breakfast — Cinnamon roll
Lunch — Hot dog with chili, baked beans, french fries OR yogurt, cheese stick, grahams, baked beans, carrots
TUESDAY: Breakfast — Pancake pup
Lunch — Chicken strips, broccoli and cheese, pinto beans OR ham chef salad
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, cheese stick
Lunch — Roasted chicken, macaroni and cheese, green beans, glazed carrots OR potato soup, green beans, carrots
THURSDAY: Breakfast — Chicken biscuit
Lunch — Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, lima beans OR turkey chef salad, lima beans
FRIDAY: Breakfast — Dutch waffle
Lunch – Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, corn OR cheese quesadilla, corn, tossed salad
Ninety Six Elementary School
MONDAY: Breakfast — Cinnamon roll
Lunch — Hot dog with chili, baked beans, curly fries OR yogurt, string cheese, grahams, baked beans, carrots
TUESDAY: Breakfast — Pancake pup
Lunch — Chicken strips, broccoli and cheese, pinto beans OR ham chef salad
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, toast and jelly
Lunch — Roasted chicken, macaroni and cheese, green beans, glazed carrots OR potato soup, green beans, carrots
THURSDAY: Breakfast — Chicken biscuit
Lunch — Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, lima beans OR turkey chef salad, lima beans
FRIDAY: Breakfast — Dutch waffle
Lunch – Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, corn OR cheese quesadilla, corn, tossed salad
Ninety Six Middle and High schools
MONDAY: Breakfast — Cinnamon roll, cereal or breakfast pizza
Lunch — Hot dog with chili, no Smart mouth pizza, baked beans, curly fries OR yogurt, cheese stick, grahams, baked beans, carrots
TUESDAY: Breakfast — Pancake pup, cereal or muffin
Lunch — Chicken strips, Smart mouth cheese pizza, broccoli and cheese, pinto beans OR ham chef salad
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Grits, sausage or cereal
Lunch — Barbecue chicken, no Smart mouth pizza, macaroni and cheese, green beans, glazed carrots OR turkey chef salad, black eye peas
THURSDAY: Breakfast — toasted cheese sandwich, cereal or honey bun
Lunch — Spaghetti with meat sauce, Smart mouth sausage pizza, tossed salad, lima beans OR potato coup, tossed salad, lima beans
FRIDAY: Breakfast — Dutch waffle, cereal or cheese stick
Lunch – Pepperoni pizza, no Smart mouth pizza, tossed salad, corn OR cheese quesadilla, corn tossed salad