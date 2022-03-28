Ninety Six National Historic Site will host 96 Crossroads from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Both days will feature presentations from Musgrove Mill and the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology. All activities are free and open to the public.
Here is a schedule of events:
Saturday10 a.m. — guided tour of battlefield
10:30 a.m. — swivel gun demonstration
11 a.m. — colonial music
11:30 a.m. — guided tour of battlefield
noon — musket demonstration
12:30 p.m. — presentation from ranger with Musgrove Mill State Historic Site
1 p.m. — guided tour of battlefield
1:30 p.m. — presentation on items from archaeological exploration of Star Fort
2 p.m. — musket demonstration
2:30 p.m. — Eric Williams, author of “Old Ninety Six: a History and Guide,” will speak and sign books
3 p.m. — swivel gun demonstration
Sunday11 a.m. — presentation on Revolutionary History of Ninety Six.
11:30 a.m. — guided tour of battlefield
noon — colonial music
12:30 p.m. — presentation from ranger with Musgrove Mill State Historic Site
1 p.m. — musket demonstration
1:30 p.m. — presentation on items from archaeological exploration of Star Fort
2 p.m. — musket demonstration
2:30 p.m. — guided tour of battlefield
The Visitor Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. It shows the movie “Ninety Six: Crossroads of a Revolution,” and contains a bookstore and museum. There will also be children’s activities.
In case of inclement weather, some activities may be canceled.