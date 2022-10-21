Ninety Six Historical Society to meet From staff reports Oct 21, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Ninety Six Historical Society will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Ninety Six Visitors Center, 97 Main St. by the fountain. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood police: Chase ends in crash, arrest E.A. Sween breaks ground at Greenwood sandwich facility Family, friends remember Edwards as an 'everyday dad' Former Eagle flies over Greenwood Judge denies bond to suspect in 2021 double slaying Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Young Eagles Rally Day a success Karlie Hill October Yard of the Month Lander recognizes alumni for outstanding record of service