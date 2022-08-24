Ninety Six Historical Society to meet From staff reports Aug 24, 2022 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Ninety Six Historical Society will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Ninety Six Historical Depot.The public is invited. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ninety Six Historical Society Public Depot 2022-2023 District Calendars 2022-2023 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Hospice & Palliative Care to host Camp Celebrate Hope Aug 18, 2022 PTC Human Services Instructor: ‘Be Prepared to Change Your Mind’ Aug 18, 2022 Three Connie Maxwell Executive Leadership Team members receive new titles Aug 18, 2022 Natvig retires from CHC Board of Directors Aug 17, 2022 Latest News +4 Greenwood Touchdown Club meets with Lakelands coaches +2 Wofford named teacher of the year in District 52 Arts Center announces winners of Lego contest Investigation into Wells' death has no answers 1 year later Julie Jason: Investors say thank you, sec Most Popular Articles ArticlesDeputies seize pills during traffic stopVan driver arrested in Thursday wreckReport: Troy man sought to sexually assault womanHodges man faces criminal sexual conduct chargesTrial begins for Greenwood men connected to 2020 shootingAutopsies, injuries at the forefront during trial of Greenwood menReport: Man fired gun during argumentNew details emerge from Friday night jamboree meleeThree people hospitalized in Thursday morning wreckMovie currency hits Lakelands businesses State News 3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating Court puts on hold Graham's testimony in Ga. election probe Online sleuths help woman solve mystery of missing ring FEMA declares new strategy to engage Native American tribes S.C. court blocks abortion law as Senate considers new one