Ninety Six Historical Society to meet From staff reports Jan 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ninety Six Historical Society will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Ninety Six Visitor Center. There will be several announcements for the group.On Feb. 27, the society will have a guest speaker and presentation from Anne Peden of the Greenville Historical Society, who will be presenting her book on Highway 25.Everyone is welcome. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Anne Peden Speaker Ninety Six Historical Society Society Greenville Historical Society Guest Ninety Six Visitor Center 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector From sports to music, Ethan Richardson marches to his own tune Jan 18, 2022 Lander begins a new semester Jan 18, 2022 Piedmont Tech graduates share struggles and triumphs Jan 14, 2022 New Faith Tabernacle gives back for the holidays Jan 12, 2022 Latest News +3 The Double Ks advance with style at the Australian Open +11 Nadal fends off Shapovalov, advances to semis in Australia +3 Clutch: Singletary free-throw clinches Abbeville OT win +4 Viva la vino: Business owner hopes to bring new tastes to Abbeville +2 Greenwood city council readies for redistricting Most Popular Articles ArticlesMan faces charges after Cultured Cowboy burglaryGreenwood man faces criminal sexual conduct chargeCross Hill man faces drug charges, deputies seize pillsAbbeville County deputies make $1 million drug bustReport: Woman says man hit her, pulled out gunNinety Six man faces drug chargesUncovered: A South Carolina sheriff. A rape claim. And silence from SLED.Future focus: Long-time owner of Rudd's retires, shares memoriesGreenwood County Council approves policy changesGreenwood man faces domestic violence charge State News Fired officer who apologized for assault seeking acquittal Uncovered: A South Carolina sheriff. A rape claim. And silence from SLED. Murder charge filed in stabbing death at LA furniture store Rare blast of snow, ice takes aim at Southeast US coast Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh now faces 71 charges; $8.5M stolen 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here