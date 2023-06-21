Cloudy with showers. High near 70F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 3:32 am
The Ninety Six Historical Society will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Welcome Center beside the fountain in Ninety Six. Guest speaker will be Ninety Six native retired S.C. Brig. Gen. Darlene Goff.
Goff will be presenting photos and stories of her travels. Her display has been on display at the South Carolina State Museum.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Share your news tips and story ideas with us.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.