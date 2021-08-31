To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, while spotlighting the critical role Newberry’s city and county first responders play in keeping residents safe, the Newberry Museum will have an exhibit during September.
This outreach and community-based recognition will culminate in a 9/11 day of remembrance and recognition from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11.
The exhibit from Sept. 1 to Oct. 9 will be by the museum’s “Reflecting Our Appreciation” wall of recognition. It will feature an inclusive set of mannequins designed to reflect the diverse population of first responder staff. The mannequins will be dressed in uniforms from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Department, City of Newberry Police Department, the Newberry Fire Department and EMT and Hazmat workers from Newberry County Emergency Services.
In addition to the mannequins, the display will include photographs and information relating to each first responder team in the city and county. There will be a display that will highlight photos and information about the officers and firefighters from Newberry who died in the line of duty.
The Newberry Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For questions, to schedule a tour, or for information, contact Executive Director Sheridan K. Murray at director@thenewberrymuseum.com or 803-597-5215.