Newberry College’s skyline will change over the next year. That’s what President Maurice Scherrens told students, faculty and staff Monday in an announcement on Yost Portico at Holland Hall.
During the weekend, trustees unanimously approved building at two campus facilities: the Nursing and Health Science Center and the second phase of athletic stadium renovations. The decision is the culmination of years of planning.
“This decision by the Board of Trustees is transformational for Newberry College,” Scherrens said. “As we reimagine our role in preparing students for the future, we’ve been relentless in our efforts to create a campus environment that leads to academic and athletic success. Today, thanks to the generous support of our alumni and friends and the leadership of our Board of Trustees, we are turning dreams into reality.”
The Nursing and Health Science Center will be Newberry College’s first new academic building since Langford Communications Center in 1990. The $2.6 million facility will occupy 11,000 square feet at the corner of College and Evans streets.
Stadium Phase II will bring an 18,000-square-foot athletic field house to the stadium’s east side, behind visitor seating. The facility will include locker rooms for football, lacrosse and field hockey, coaches’ offices and field-view classrooms and reception areas. The $4.5 million project is the second of three phases designed to upgrade the athletic stadium and provide space for the growing Wolves athletic programs. The stadium decision was first announced at Saturday’s football game against rival Lenoir-Rhyne.
The projects are part of the Scaling the Summit capital campaign. Since the campaign’s launch in 2014, the college has added the Center for Teacher Education in the former Speers Street Elementary School, Pearson Residence Hall and the Melvin & Dollie Younts Athletic Performance Center, the stadium’s first phase.