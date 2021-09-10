Enerdyne Power Systems, a Landfill Group company based in Charlotte, has begun construction of a state-of-the-art Renewable Natural Gas project at the Twin Chimneys Landfill site in Honea Path. The project is expected to achieve commercial operations by the fourth quarter of 2022.
Landfill gas, a natural byproduct of the decomposition process of waste, will be collected at the Twin Chimneys Landfill and converted into RNG. The processed landfill gas will then be injected into the local natural gas system, which is owned and operated by the Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works.
When operational, the Twin Chimneys Power Producers project is expected to initially produce about 1,200 MMBTU of RNG per day, which will grow over time to about 3,000 MMBTU per day. All development, construction and operations activities will be managed internally by other Landfill Group companies.
Mike Fenton, director of project delivery for the Landfill Group, said all permits have been received, key equipment is being ordered and construction activities are commencing.
According to the EPA, the environmental benefits associated with this project are equivalent to reducing the CO2 emissions of more than 28 million gallons of gasoline, commensurate to about 95,000 cars, each year. The partnership between TCPP and Greenwood CPW allows for the landfill gas to be converted from environmental hazard into a community resource.
“We would like to thank the leadership at Greenville County, the City of Greenville and Greenwood CPW for their collaborative efforts on this project, which we know will have a tremendous positive impact on the community, both environmentally and economically,” said William Brinker, managing director of the Landfill Group.
Jeff Meredith, general manager of Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works, said, “We are excited to be a part of this first in the state project for a local gas company to receive processed landfill gas directly into its system for distribution to customers. This project has truly been a collaborative effort between Greenville County, TCPP and Greenwood CPW to make a positive impact on the environment and provide value to the customers we serve.”