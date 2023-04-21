New Hope Missionary Baptist Church to host spring revival services From staff reports Apr 21, 2023 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email REV. MICHAEL A. BUTLER Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1680 New Hope Road, will host spring revival services Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. each day. Speaking will be:Monday — Pastor Karlton Howard of Noah’s Ark Missionary Baptist Church in Keysville, Georgia.Tuesday — The Rev. Sharon McGill, associate minister at Old Mt. Zion MBC in Epworth.Wednesday — The Rev. Dr. Amos O. Harling Jr. of St. Mark MBC in Leesville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Most read stories Greenwood restaurateur accuses officer of excessive force Woodruff man dies in motorcycle crash Report: Man stole more than $100,000 from Greenwood church Attack at Northside Middle School sends student to hospital Greenwood man faces attempted murder count Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Latino Student Summit promotes education, career opportunities Outstanding educators from Piedmont Technical College honored Lander’s third annual Art Walk celebrates students’ creativity, passion