New Book: Sheltered Through It All

ABOUT THE BOOK
Title: “Sheltered Through It All” (Faith and the Amazing Grace)
Pages: 68
Publisher: Balboa Press
Price: $9.99
Genre: Christian
Describe book: An autobiography of the struggles, life lessons and miracles throughout the author’s life
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Name: Noahleen Berry
Address: 118 Scotch Cross Road E., Greenwood, SC 29646
Contact number: 864-980-3819
E-mail address: godstrueloveministry@gmail.com
Connection to the area: Native of Ninety Six
Favorite Author: George Meyers
Favorite Book: The Bible
Author info: Noahleen Berry was born and raised in the small historic town of Ninety Six. She is blessed to be the mother of a son and daughter and the grandmother of three grandsons and one granddaughter. As an evangelist and minister, she has devoted her life and time to spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ. This has led her to establishing a nonprofit organization, GOD’S TRUE LOVE MINISTRY, and to penning this book. Her journalism background consists of writing for her local hometown newspaper and for more than 40 years she has written and taught Sunday school lessons and bible studies. The introduction of the book shares many of the true-life stories that God has seen her through.
Book signings: From 10 a.m. to noon and 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the Ninety Six Visitors Center.