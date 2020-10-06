H.5305/R.149, signed into law on Sept. 16, made significant changes to absentee voting rules for the Nov. 3 election.
All voters are now qualified to vote absentee under the “State of Emergency” reason, which does not apply to other elections. Applications for absentee-by-mail ballots must be received by the voter registration office by 5 p.m. Oct. 24 An authorized representative, acting on behalf of a voter who is unable to go to the polls because of an illness or disability, may return the application by 5 p.m. Oct. 30.
At this time, a court has ruled you do not need a witness signature on your absentee return envelope for your ballot to count. The safest practice at this time is to have your signature witnessed. The public will be notified of any changes to the witness requirement through the media and at scvotes.gov.
Touchless votingElections officials have introduced touchless voting in all of our updated polling places.
Check in by simply holding up your ID. Bring your own pen to sign in
Vote with the provided disposable cotton swab
Stay socially distanced with voting equipment that is placed 6 feet apart
All poll managers will be provided masks, shields and gloves
Use hand sanitizer at any time during the process
Masks are encouraged and our poll managers are receiving special training to ensure a safer environment with social distancing.
Find your polling place and get all the details on absentee voting at scvotes.gov