Neuter Clinic offers free vaccinations From staff reports Oct 28, 2022 39 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Dixie Walker Self Spay and Neuter Clinic, 2820 Airport Road, will offer free vaccinations and microchips from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5.Registration begins at 7 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Mom questions Greenwood police chase that injured daughter Deputies: Mauling victim among 2 facing meth charges Mountville woman dies single-car crash Fountain Inn man dies after single-car crash in Laurens County Noteworthy rating at Mathews Elementary brings excitement, state interest Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Southern USTA sponsors Fall Tennis Fest McCulloch honored with the Aqua Award Piedmont Tech elevates Surgical Technology program to associate degree status