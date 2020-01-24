David E. Sanger, a three-time Pulitzer Prize winner and national security correspondent for The New York Times, is scheduled to speak Monday at Lander University.
Sanger will address the topic “U.S. National Security Challenges Today” in a lecture that is open to the public. With more than 35 years of experience as a foreign correspondent, Sanger will share his view of the rise of Asia, cybersecurity, global competition and a volatile Middle East.
The lecture begins at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Abney Cultural Center.