Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site is offering a Kids Day program from 10 a.m. to noon Friday for children ages 8-14.
The kids will be taken on a one-hour Ranger-guided hike of the one-mile British Encampment Trail, where they will learn about the history of the Battle of Musgrove Mill, the history of the South Carolina Backcountry, nature and trail safety.
After the hike, the kids will join the Patriot militia and learn how to make paper cartridges, drill with wooden muskets and how to load a musket.
The price is $10 a child, due upon arrival, however space will be limited so reservations are required. An adult chaperone is required to remain on site during the program. People must register by 5 p.m. Thursday by either emailing the park at mgmillsp@scprt.com or calling at 864-938-0100.
Meet at the Visitor’s Center at 10a.m., bring bottled water and wear appropriate shoes and clothing for hiking and the weather.
For information, contact the park at 864-938-0100 or email us at mgmillsp@scprt.com, SouthCarolinaParks.com.