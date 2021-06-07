In conjunction with the South Carolina Festival of Flowers, The Museum of Greenwood is opening three new exhibits from 5-6 p.m. Thursday with light refreshments.
Opening on the lower level are new permanent installations, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills and Park Seeds in Space. Embrace your nostalgia with "Oh Baby! Childhood in Greenwood" on the main level showcasing items from our collection. Head to the upstairs gallery to enjoy a swashbuckling experience with "Pirates and Buccaneers of the Carolinas." The Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free.
Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, visitors to Greenwood’s Railroad Historical Center are treated to a guided tour of the seven historical train cars, all of which have been completely restored. The gardens are blooming, and the center is installing a railroad crossing gate and lights donated by Norfolk Southern. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 4-12 and free for children 3 and younger.