severe weather

Because of possible severe weather, Greenwood County school districts 50, 51 and 52, as well as McCormick County and Abbeville County school districts will have an E-Learning Day on Friday. Students and staff will not report to school Friday and all after-school activities have been canceled.

Greenwood Emergency Preparedness Center reports the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday. Easterly winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages in the area are possible. There is also the potential for heavy rain and possible tornadoes.