Because of possible severe weather, Greenwood County school districts 50, 51 and 52, as well as McCormick County and Abbeville County school districts will have an E-Learning Day on Friday. Students and staff will not report to school Friday and all after-school activities have been canceled.
Greenwood Emergency Preparedness Center reports the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday. Easterly winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages in the area are possible. There is also the potential for heavy rain and possible tornadoes.
E-Learning assignments will be posted to Seesaw or Google Classroom in District 50 and in Google Classroom and Class Dojo in District 52 for students in grades 1-12 unless instructed otherwise by their teachers. Students in grades 1-12 will take Chromebooks home from school. Students in K4 and K5 in District 50 will complete paper packets of independent work unless instructed otherwise by their teachers.
Friday's flu makeup date in District 50 will be rescheduled for a later date.
In District 52, completion of the work will count as the day’s attendance. Students should complete all assigned work from their teacher. Teachers will be available via email/Dojo during the day.
McCormick County students will access instruction through Google Classroom. Abbeville County students and parents will receive details from their schools.