ABBEVILLE — As church-goers walked into the Trinity Episcopal Church on Thursday night, they were greeted with John B. Pullin playing “Joy to the World” on the organ. Soon after, candles were lighted and the procession began down the aisle, as the senior warden led the way, swinging an incense-filled canister.
For about 100 years, the Trinity Episcopal Church in Abbeville has hosted a midnight mass on Christmas Eve — a tradition that had to be abandoned for three years because of a five-year reconstruction plan on the church’s steeple.
The steeple — one of the tallest structures in Abbeville — began to collapse in 2018, which caused the church to be temporarily shut down.
The gothic-style church features stained glass made by William Gibson who is said to be the father of stained-glass painting in America.
Mother Alice Haynes, from West Columbia, officiated Thursday’s mass.
“I love this congregation,” Haynes said.
This mass was different from previous years because of COVID-19.
“We have individual wafers that the congregation picks up themselves,” Haynes continued.
Church leaders also had to limit the amount of people who were allowed inside in order to maintain social distance regulations. Usually, the church holds about 100 people, this year, the cap was set at 40.
Lee and Christy Eby of Abbeville were among the 30 or so people in church. Christy grew up going to midnight mass.
“I didn’t want to pass up the opportunity to attend,” Lee said.
“This is the first time in three years I’m able to say the rosary in my own parish,” Lewis Ashley, senior warden, said.