Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. Near record high temperatures. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 27, 2020 @ 3:13 am
Meals on Wheels, 111 Reynolds Park Drive, is in need of help. Lunch packers are needed from 8:45-10:30 a.m. and delivery drivers needed from 9:45-until.
Donations are appreciated in this time of need. For information or to donate, call 864-223-8613.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.