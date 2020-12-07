Piedmont Agency on Aging is collecting items for its annual holiday gift bag project. Each Christmas, Meals on Wheels provides a holiday gift bag of items for as many as 500 homebound seniors in the four-county area of Greenwood, Abbeville, Saluda and Laurens counties.
For many seniors, this will be the only gift they receive. The deadline for items needed is Thursday.
The agency also needs volunteers to package and deliver the items. Packaging will start on Friday and deliveries will be the week of Dec. 14-18. To safely deliver, volunteers are asked to wear a mask and drop bags off inside the door.
Items needed this year:
Boxes of facial tissue
Toothpaste and individually packaged toothbrushes
Pump liquid soap and bar soap
Handi-Wipes
Lotion
Wash cloths
White cotton socks (men’s and women’s)
Breakfast cereal bars
Tea or coffee
Chocolate or hard candy
Notecards or pens
Q-tips
Band-Aids
2021 wall calendars
Fleece throws
Crossword or word find puzzles
Large Christmas gift bags
Items can be delivered to any of the Piedmont Agency on Aging locations:
808 S. Emerald Road (behind Piedmont Tech) in Greenwood 223-0164 (8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday)
Center Street Café, Center Street in Abbeville, 366-9666 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays)
Ninety Six Depot in Ninety Six, 543-4999 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays)
512 Professional Park in Clinton, 938-0572 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday)
West Butler Ave., Saluda, 554-5499 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.)
For information, call Tracey Bedenbaugh at 864-223-0164 ext. 231 or email at tbedenbaugh@piedmontaoa.com