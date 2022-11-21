McCormick will come alive with the holiday spirit during the first two weekends in December.
The Festival of Trees at the Grist Mill kicks things off from noon to 7 p.m. Dec. 2. You can walk through the historic mill, which will be transformed into a winter wonderland. Also from noon to 7, artisans will sell handcrafted creations at the Holiday Market at the Cotton Gin.
Evening activities on Dec. 2 include a Christmas Open House from 4-6 p.m. at McCormick United Methodist Church and a production of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” performed by the Green Curtains Theatre Group at the Dorn Mill Complex. The annual tree-lighting ceremony follows the performance on the lawn outside the complex.
From 4-6 p.m., you can toast the season as area merchants kick off Holiday on Main with a wine walk.
On Dec. 3, the “Who-ville Express” parade will make its way down Main Street at 4:30 p.m.
The second week gets going on Dec. 9 with a Christmas party at Lake Thurmond RV Park from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Enjoy the holiday spirit with live music, a potluck dinner and surprises. The RV park is open to all.
Take part in the Cookie Walk from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 10. The walk begins at the Chamber and Visitors Center and continues in downtown McCormick. Tickets are $10 per person and are good for a cookie or baked goods at each participating location. You can purchase a ticket at the visitors center.
Families can enjoy McCormick’s first Story Walk. It begins at the Artisans Guild Gift Shop and continues along Main Street to the library and to the Grist Mill. Along the way, look for aminated panels in store windows.