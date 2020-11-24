The McCormick County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Holiday On Main activities in downtown Historic McCormick beginning Friday and Saturday, with Shop Small Business Saturday and the preview showing of the third annual Christmas Tour of the Historic Dorn House, located at 206 E. Gold St., open from noon to 5 p.m. each day. The McCormick Garden Club presents the Colonial Revival style house in all its Holiday glory.
In 2018 and 2019, the McCormick Garden Club ladies received a national first-place award for beautification of a historic building from the National Garden Club of S.C.