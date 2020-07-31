Matthew 2540 is hosting a Fiesta de Guatemala fundraiser from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 501 E. Creswell Ave.
All proceeds will benefit families affected by COVID-19 in a rural region of Guatemala, where the organization has operated a school and feeding facility since 2014. The government of Guatemala has not allowed people in this area to work since March 15.
This year’s event features a take-out meal provided by local Hispanic restaurants, which will consist of chicken or beef burritos served with tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, onions, salsa, rice, beans, chips, salad, cookies and a drink.
Suggested meal donation is $25 per adult and $10 per child. Meal reservations must be received by Wednesday to be guaranteed a plate. There will also be baked goods and handicrafts for sale.
For ticket information, visit matthew2540.net. You may also mail a check payable to Matthew 2540 c/o Lynn Isenhower, 234 Brookfield Drive, Greenwood, SC 29646.