Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 81F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: September 9, 2022 @ 3:46 am
Tom Allen Hahlen, Greenwood and Tonya Michelle Young, Hodges.
Cameron Joseph Price, Ninety Six and Breanna Jordan Driggers, Greenwood.
Rodney Ramey, Greenwood and Dawn Aleasha Spencer, Greenwood.
Ollie Guy Dorn Jr., Ware Shoals and Wendi Brooke Wyatt, Ware Shoals.
Willie Douglas Boozer, Greenwood and Shannon Michelle Falin, Greenwood.
2022-2023 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.