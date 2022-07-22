Marriages Jul 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tyler Willis Jay, Greenwood and Briteny Lynn Willis, Greenwood.Kaleb Andrew Cabe, Greenwood and Hayden Karrigan Ouzts, Greenwood.Iram Noe Gutierrez Alvardo, Clinton and Marisol Palacios-Cruz, Greenwood.Demetrius Raquan Manick, Greenwood and Genesis Pena, Greenwood.Curtis Alexander Sullivan, Hodges and Macayla Ann Carr, Hodges.Charles James Lewis, Greenwood and Olivia Kathleen Rushton, Greenwood.Larry Morton, Greenwood and Kathy Jamison, Greenwood.Rontrevious Tyrone Higgins, Greenville and Katy Elizabeth Howard, Ninety Six.Juan Jose Aguilar Deance, Elgin, Texas and Maria Araceli Reyes Ortiz, Newberry.Michael Willis Harper, Mint Hill, North Carolina and Norma Jean Chrisley, Ninety Six. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector The “Sesqui Series”: Lander beauty was named Miss Universe Jul 20, 2022 Lions host district officers, receive Club Excellence Award Jul 20, 2022 AOT student following in daughters’ footsteps Jul 20, 2022 Countybank’s mortgage department passes $3 billion in loan volume Jul 20, 2022 Latest News Misty Copeland secretly welcomed her first child Lizzo gushes over Harry Styles Nick Cannon would never judge someone for how many kids they have Kourtney Kardashian slams 'creep' pretending to be her son Mason on Instagram Women climbers from Pakistan and Iran reach K2 summit Most Popular Articles ArticlesTwo arrested in attempt to smuggle contraband to inmateGreenwood police seek shooter after Friday night drive-byWare Shoals man dies in weekend crashOur View: Keyiona Hill is dead because system is flawedGreenwood County Sheriff's Office investigates allegations against detention officerMatthew Hensley: Systematic failures allowed Keyiona Hill's murder; it's past time to search for solutionsAbbeville woman faces robbery, assault chargesTraffic stop nets three arrestsGreenwood man faces point and presenting chargeGreenwood man arrested in connection to weekend crash that killed one State News Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering wife and son Senate confirms Michelle Childs to DC appeals court Deal for $5.5B Hyundai plant in Georgia nears final approval S. Carolina conservatives suggest almost total abortion ban Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife, son