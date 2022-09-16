Marriages Wanda Rinker Sep 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brandon Allan Sanders, Greenwood and Alianna Paige Wojnar, Greenwood.Andrew Steven Kriz, Copperas Cove, Texas, and Kathryn Elizabeth Burton, Ninety Six.Nathaniel Steven Humphries, Greenwood and Taylor Marie Buccellato, Greenwood.Dillon Cordell Smith, Bradley and Andrea Leigh Medlin, Hodges.Jeffrey Junior Gray, Abbeville and Kiara Sade Martin, Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2022-2023 District Calendars 2022-2023 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Lander to host Buena Vista Legacy Band Sep 14, 2022 PTC Mechatronics Technology: Teaching a New Dog Old Tricks? Sep 14, 2022 Countybank Foundation supports Arts Center of Greenwood Sep 14, 2022 Lander students explore opportunities at Organization Fair Sep 14, 2022 Latest News +2 Clemson Extension: Potato or bean? Greenwood PD's Community Cookout slated for next week McCormick County school district receives $3 million from state Minister's Column: Tragedy reveals God-given resilience John Rosemond: Discipline problems at home carry over to homeschooling Most Popular Articles ArticlesAbbeville County coroner: Man found dead in burning residenceE.A. Sween is ready to move in; Greenwood County hands over keysDrug trafficking conviction nets Greenwood 15-year sentenceGrieving mom's cousin drives cross country to adopt son's dogGreenwood man faces CSC charge$38M coming from state for Greenwood's Highway 246 expansionFormer Laurens deputies face charges in inmate assaultGreenwood woman charged with sharing harmful material on social mediaCity brings Greenwood's fire services closerSecond arrest made in Lusk Drive slaying State News GOP nominee for Nevada gov. says he'll fight US abortion ban GOP's Graham unveils nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks California launches website promoting abortion services Animal shelters fill with cats and dogs across S. Carolina BYU investigation finds no racial slurs against Duke player