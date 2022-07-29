Marriages Jul 29, 2022 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Matthew David Boiter, Lincolnton, Georgia, and Jennifer Brooke Thompson, Lincolnton, Georgia.Jose Amilcar Dominguez Gonzales, Greenwood and Gabrielle Laura Cohen, Greenwood.Michael Brian Geoffrion, Greenwood and Kasonya Anne Guerra, Greenwood.Joshua David Holley, Greenwood and Katie Elise Seymour, Greenwood.Emad Rawashdeh, Simpsonville and Souad Abdelali, Simpsonville.Michael Bernard Holloway, Greenwood and Porsche Keyana Puckett, Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Motto Mortgage Action Now Open in South Carolina 16 hrs ago Moore elected to SC Immunization Coalition Board Jul 27, 2022 AAMC Foundation awards Healthcare Career Scholarships Jul 27, 2022 Edgefield County Historical Society receives gift of Magnolia Tree Jul 27, 2022 Latest News +6 Asian shares mixed on US rally, China economic growth woes Minister's Column: Just imagine John Rosemond: Explaining 'fair,' 'equal' to young kids is a Sisyphean task Piedmont Tech students work in community on mental health +2 Crime Suppression Unit fights drugs, illegal guns and gangs Most Popular Articles ArticlesPerson dies in Greenwood police custody; SLED is investigatingGreenwood man arrested on gun and drug chargesGreenwood man faces attempted murder, domestic violence chargesGreenwood police make second arrest in fatal Uptown Grill shootingGreenwood police release new details on deadly July 9 crashWoman with Lakelands ties one of two killed in shootingTop delinquent taxpayers paid $8.5M to state in 2021State gov talk solutions to violent crime in Greenwood CountyLollis' Legacy: Longtime shortstop leaves Ninety Six as a legendGreenwood First Steps hires interim executive director State News New South Carolina juvenile justice chief pushes reforms McMaster, Evette are SC's 1st gov ticket to file for reelect Indiana GOP struggles over abortion amid national debate Boroughs sworn in as South Carolina's top federal prosecutor South Carolina's 6-week abortion ban can continue for now