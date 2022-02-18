Marriages Feb 18, 2022 15 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jacob Alexander Holtzclaw, Greenwood and Justin Kendrick Edmonds, Greenwood.Walter Edward Joiner Jr., Abbeville and Stephana Gwen Brown, Greenwood.Mark Thomas Wallace, Fairfax, VA, and Delishia Shaniece Ashworth, Fairfax, VA.Lanier Hudson Sims, Greenwood and Ciara Lee Rowe, Chapin.Ulises Ariel Palacios, Greenwood and Itzel Montalva Barrera, Greenwood.Damien Lance Sumerel, Waterloo and Mari Elizabeth Richburg, Davis Station.Raymond Ernest Hilf Jr., Greenwood and Judi Aleyse Miranda, Bradley.Jimmie Ray Workman Sr., Greenwood and Elease Smith, Hodges.Jaime Cruz, Greenwood and Janet Gonzalez, Greenwood.Humberto Orozco Vazquez, Greenwood and Amy Itzel Alvarez, Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector I Am Lander 150: Library colleagues explore history for book, ‘Lander University’ Feb 16, 2022 Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont Celebrates 40th Anniversary Feb 15, 2022 Bruce speaks at Democratic meeting Feb 15, 2022 Lander program to discuss Black soldiers in the Civil War Feb 9, 2022 Latest News John Rosemond: 'Respect your child' is wrong message Mary Ann Crum: Can a crayon make it snow? Minister's Column: Our day in court Clemson Extension: It’s only gnatural +3 CPST rakes in $2.8 million in January; more projects are set to start Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood man dies after vehicle strikes treeRemains found in Greenwood CountyGreenwood man dies following chase, police shooting in east AlabamaLawsuit says Greenwood County jail staff negligent in inmate's deathReport: Police seek shooters after 1 man hit outside McAlister'sGreenwood pair face burglary chargesNonprofit: Chicken noodle soup sickened 25Report: Man texted co-worker he had a gunDriver dies after minivan overturns in Laurens CountyAbbeville County Council votes 5-2 to accept John C. Calhoun statue State News For high court nominees 'When's your birthday?' matters Booming economy leads SC governor, House to bigger tax cut SC senators make short work of spending $2B in federal cash Greenwood man dies following chase, police shooting in east Alabama Graham becomes early player to watch in Supreme Court drama 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here