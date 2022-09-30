Marriages Sept. 30 Wanda Rinker Sep 30, 2022 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bobby Brewer III, Ninety Six and Brandalin Clarissa Phillips, Ninety Six.Steven Boyd Wilson, Greenwood and Erica Grace Campbell, Greenwood.Chistopher Oneil Pope, Greenwood and Jessica Danielle Powell, Greenwood.Albert Edward Fitzgerald, Greenwood and Cynthia Olivarri Macilwraith, Greenwood.Daniel Lee Hyp, Greenwood and Katelyn Nicole Brown, Greenwood.James Dylan Powell, Iva and Kayla Grace Bullard, Greenwood.William Carl Johnston, Greenwood and Magan Elizabeth Smith, Greenwood.Dalton Edward Lee Walls, Greenwood and Dawnyel Ashley Walker, Greenwood.William Parker Meredith, Ninety Six and Hannah Beth Sayer, Greenwood.Pedro Guadalupe Rivera, Newberry and Oczayda Marisela Diaz Perez, Newberry.Gregory Lygrone Lomax, Simpsonville and Carmen Danielle Kidd, Greenwood.Michael Duncan Coursey, Greenwood and Phyllis Barrett Rushton, Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Police: Greenwood man dies in shooting that leaves 2 others injured Driver dies in overnight crash in Laurens County Greenwood police search for missing 16-year-old Greenwood authorities apprehend suspect in Saturday pursuit Former McCormick County deputy faces attempted murder, misconduct charges Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Countybank continues to grow trust department GCCF awards funding to The Museum and Railroad Historical Center Ashley inducted into Hudson Berry Chapter