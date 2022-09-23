Marriages Sept. 23 Wanda Rinker Sep 23, 2022 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Raymond Brown, McCormick and Shirley Blair Turner, Greenwood.Kevin Mitchell Gillion, Greenwood and Megan Theresa Yates, Greenwood.Brady Lane McDaniel Davis, Greenwood and Summer Alexis Deitz, Greenwood.Sergio Montrail Sherard, Greenwood and Connie Selena Taylor, Greenwood.Trevor Matthew Gonce, Greenwood and Erin Elizabeth Davis, Greenwood.James Bradley Davis, Greenwood and Allison Frances Horger, Greenwood.Trace Makenzie Burden, Greenwood and Victoria Michaela Smith, Ninety Six.Devon Michael Shirley, Hodges and Madison Hope Phillips, Hodges.Dustin Bailey Harling, Waterloo and Sammantha Aleah Moore, Greenwood.Shawn Michael Buchanan, Greenwood and Cari Elizabeth Shirley, Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2022-2023 District Calendars 2022-2023 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Abbeville County Democratic Party hosts fundraiser Sep 20, 2022 Daughters of the American Revolution meets at the library Sep 20, 2022 Lander History Exhibit Makes Debut at The Museum Sep 20, 2022 In Sesquicentennial year, Lander University continues to make history Sep 20, 2022 Latest News Digital Downloads Merchant Gembyte Gearing Up in Asia +2 Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in 'sham' vote to join Russia +9 Turkey: Anti-LGBTQ display reflects nation's political shift John Rosemond: When it comes to your child's education, YOU know best Minister's Column: Wearing our story Most Popular Articles ArticlesATV driver dies in early morning wreckGreenwood woman faces manslaughter, drug chargesMiddle schooler shares melatonin gummies at schoolHighway Patrol: Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Promised LandGreenwood City seeks accountability from builders, property ownersGreenwood man faces charges after shootingMotorcyclist dies after crashing into treeNew foundation to honor late educatorDistrict 51 withdraws recommendation for gate nameIntern helps Greenwood plan for blight fight State News White House: GOP abortion ban would mean a nationwide crisis School bus crashes into S Carolina store; 7 sent to hospital NC guild creates quilts to comfort people in need Suits to save Confederate icons dropped in South Carolina Mural, butterflies help women in prison deal with trauma