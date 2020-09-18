William Wayne Thompson, Greenwood and Margaret Kay Wakefield, Greenwood.
Donald William Ziebol III, Leland, NC, and Hannah Denise Deanes, Leland, NC.
William Carl Powell, Anderson and Patricia Barrett Simpson, Ninety Six.
Ethan Eugene Lee, Hodges and Erin Marie Briggs, Ninety Six.
Dustin Tyler Boswell, Hodges and Leah Patricia Matthews, Hodges.
Joshua Delany Easler, Greenwood and Taylor Marlene Madden, Greenwood.
Matthew Blake Davis, Ninety Six and Jaida Kimberly-Shae Trotter, Bradley.
Graham Robert Jackson, Lexington and Chenelle Kiana Johns, Greenwood.
Charles Vernon Surrett , Greenwood and Alicia Michelle Chaudoin, Greenwood.