Marriages Oct. 7 Wanda Rinker Oct 7, 2022

David Mark Horne II, Hodges and Meena Gulamali, Greenwood.Robert William Bey, Hodges and Dana Michelle Smith, Hodges.Victor Arnold Turner III, Ninety Six and Shannon Lyn Brooks, Ninety Six.Brandon Chase Hedden, Greenwood and Alene Cline Brothers, Greenwood.Carl Jackson Jennings Jr., Greenwood and Carlianna Parker Crooms, Greenwood.Jeremy James Cook, Greenwood and Ravon Nicole Wallace, Greenwood.Conner O'Brien Matthews, Ninety Six and Samantha Ruth Ware, Greenwood.