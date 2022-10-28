Marriages Oct. 28 Wanda Rinker Oct 28, 2022 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Matthew James Pelt, Atlanta, Georgia, and Mallory Brooke Hull, Greenwood.Corey Lane Hart, Greenwood and Catherine Jean Sligh, Greenwood.Andrew James Misocky Jr., Greenwood and Leia Rose Steele, Greenwood.Matthew Lee Arnold, Greenwood and Kirsten Rose Scott, Greenwood.Benjamin Frederic Michael Thompson, Belton and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Stephens, Greenwood.Walter Blake Hughes, Greenwood and Abbigail Sessions Norman, Greenwood.Houston Lucious Hudgins, Greenwood and Kayla Elizabeth Cox, Greenwood.Paul Leonard Eugene Roy, Greenwood and Bella Faye Edwards, Greenwood.Kevin Joseph Chlopek, Morristown, Tennessee, and Kendal Kathleen Gunderson, Morristown, Tennessee.Jacob Nicholas Erskine, Hodges and Hallie Alexis Hodge, Hodges.Andrew Curtis Chandler, Greenwood and Emilee Grace Fertick, Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Mom questions Greenwood police chase that injured daughter Deputies: Mauling victim among 2 facing meth charges Mountville woman dies single-car crash Fountain Inn man dies after single-car crash in Laurens County Noteworthy rating at Mathews Elementary brings excitement, state interest Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Southern USTA sponsors Fall Tennis Fest McCulloch honored with the Aqua Award Piedmont Tech elevates Surgical Technology program to associate degree status