Marriages Oct. 21

Wanda Rinker

Oct 21, 2022

Thomas Glenn Lancaster, Ninety Six and Tammy Michelle Wood, Ninety Six.

William Seth Kelley, Greenwood and Heather Dawn Calliham, Bradley.

Caleb Joe McCall, Waterloo and Chelsie Brianna Whitman, Honea Path.

Thomas Devon Holmes, Abbeville and Courtney Alexander Clemmons, Greenwood.

Joshua Joel Shaw, Hodges and Kayla Renea Smith, Hodges.

Carlos Julian Hernandez Lopez, Anderson and Angela Cortez Lopez, Anderson.

Alan Lee Chambers, Fort Eustis, Virginia, and Hannah Lee Woods, Fort Eustis, Virginia.