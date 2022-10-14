Abundant sunshine. High 73F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 14, 2022 @ 4:30 am
Hollis Mckenna Kimbrell, Greenwood and Kristen Michelle Duncan, Greenwood.
Jeremiah Ezekial Coleman, Greenwood and Stacy Sebastian Arias, Greenwood.
Jeremy Michael Farmer, Greenwood and Allison Hembree Seibert, Greenwood.
Thomas Whatley Mauldin, Greenwood and Ronda Evans Rogers, Greenwood.
Henry Michael Krajci Jr., Greenwood and Allie Grace Day, Greenwood.
David Paul Campbell, Hodges and Diana Lynne Crump, Hodges.
Garrett Paul Price, Ninety Six and Ashley Marie McDowell, Saluda.
Billy Joe McMarty III, Ware Shoals and Kasey Nicole Wood, Ware Shoals.
Brandon Charles Fish, Montgomery Village, Maryland and Amber Wyatt Knowles, Montgomery Village, Maryland.
Share your news tips and story ideas with us.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.