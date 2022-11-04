Marriages Nov 4 Wanda Rinker Nov 4, 2022 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Timothy James Richey, Abbeville and Ashley Kara Craft, Abbeville.Paul Anothony Sanzari, Greenwood and Virginia Rachel Scoggins, Greenwood.Russell Anthony Chatelain, Greenwood and Camilla Beth Porter, Greenwood.Jaime Obed Hermosillo Gallo, Pelion and Apolonia Salmeron Munoz, Pelion.Carter Christopher Johns, Greenwood and Mackenzie Breana Slay, Greenwood.Michael O’Dell Madden, Columbia and Arielle Marie Wilder, Ware Shoals.Ethan Brice Joyner, Ninety Six and Heather Nicole Goldman, Ninety Six.Hunter O’Neal Fergueron, Greenwood and Dakota Faith Hollingsworth, Greenwood.Fred Walter Banks Jr., Simpsonville and Madelyn Sue Christopher, Ninety Six.Reginald Jevon Brewster, Greenville and Julie Marie Latham, Greenwood.James Leionard Scott, Chappells and Amelia Yvonne Taylor, Saluda.Nichol Almandee Demeritte, Greenwood and Amanda Leigh White, Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood man charged in connection to stolen golf carts Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge Residents warn of screws in roadways Fuji gets back property leased from Greenwood County Greenwood man faces gun charges Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Lions Club members serve meals Club members join fishing tournament Mathews Lions Club participates in parade