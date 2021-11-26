Brandon Alfred Derry, Ninety Six and Josie Marie Burden, Ninety Six.

Michael Anthony Amos, Greenwood and Ashlee King McCaslan, Greenwood.

Brian Patrick Stone, Greenwood and Justine Marie Montello, Greenwood.

Briant Marquel Talbert Jr., Ninety Six and Felicia Laquetta Payne, Greenwood.

Anthony Lee Owens, Greenwood and Megan Morgan Smith, Greenwood.

Walter Jeffrey Driver, Ninety Six and Hailey Elizabeth Sherbert, Ninety Six.

Cornelius Brown, Hodges and Angela Michelle Pittman, Greenwood.

James Henry Stewart, Bradley and Layah Diane Baust, Anderson.

Jesse Eugene Surrett II, Greenwood and Lauren Halen Elizabeth Wilkie, Greenwood.

Recommended for you