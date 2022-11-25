Marriages Nov. 25 Wanda Rinker Nov 25, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dylan Arnold Harrison, Ninety Six and Heather Elizabeth Arnold, Ninety Six.Michael Patrick Smith, Greenwood and Jessica Bradshaw Dropps, Greenwood.Rodney Lemont Carter, Greenville and Tiffany Melissa Werts, Saluda.James Michael South, Greenville and Sandra Grounsell West, Greenwood.James Aaron Williams, Ware Shoals and Jennifer Lynn Odell, Ware Shoals.David Ronald Johnson Jr., Greenwood and Dorothy Vanessa Jennifer Starling, Greenwood.Matthew David Hyde, Fort Collins, Colorado, and Ana Maria Ospina Tobar, Orono, Maine.Channin Austin Moore, Greenwood and Morgan Bryanna Crocker, Greenwood.Taylor Wilson McDowell, Greenwood and Deanna Mackenzie Vess, Greenwood.John Wells Timmerman, Greenwood and Michele Brinker Timmerman, Greenwood.Terrence Marshall Bailey, Chappells and Sarah Elizabeth Oliver, Greenwood.Dean Allen Kidwell, Greenwood and Heidi Jeanene Swafford, Greenville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood County chase ends in two arrests Judge denies bond for school employee accused of child exploitation Police: Suspected drug trafficker nabbed after vehicle chase Greenwood man sentenced to 35 years in murder of Aiken man Law enforcement seeks help in finding missing man Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Luker presented with original minutes Gambrell visits DAR Long Cane Chapter of National Society DAR meets at library