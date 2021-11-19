Marriages Nov. 19 Nov 19, 2021 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kelvin Wayne Jarrells, Hodges and Rena McDuffie Marshall, Hodges.Nicholas Trent Blakley, Ware Shoals and Brandi Rena’ Pace, Ware Shoals.Matthew Christopher Simonetti, Greenwood and Hailey Elizabeth McClain, Greenwood.Thomas Joseph Arnold, Greenwood and Rachael Louise Caddell, Greenwood.Osvaldo Moreno Garcia, Abbeville and Lusvy Alfaro Perez, Abbeville.Jamar Keiron Anty, Hodges and Shandrecia Janee Watts, Hodges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Greenwood Ware Shoals Rena Mcduffie Marshall Wayne Jarrells Nicholas Trent Blakley Matthew Christopher Simonetti Brandi Rena Recommended for you 2021 IJ College Pickoff Index-Journal 2021 College Football Pickoff Make your weekly picks for local prizes! 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Greenwood Council of Church Women hosts day of prayer Nov 16, 2021 SAR awards certificates for correct display of flag Nov 16, 2021 SEHA hosts fifth annual Veterans Day luncheon Nov 16, 2021 Clogging routine scores winning votes for Miss Lander University Nov 16, 2021 Latest News Clemson Extension: Tiny herbs, big flavor Minister's Column: A God-honoring Thanksgiving John Rosemond: You can't talk kids out of their anxieties Drennon Inducted into the Sons of Allen Hall of Fame Youthful energy: Dixie wins 1A Cross Country State Championship Most Popular Articles ArticlesPiedmont Tech going tuition-free for S.C. students in 2022Greenwood man faces drug chargesLaurens man gets life sentence in slaying of 2-year-old boyGreenwood woman faces charge after infant tests positive for marijuanaGreenwood police: Two women face robbery countsHodges man faces domestic violence, child neglect chargesNinety Six man faces breach of peace, firearm chargesSometimes tense ninth-grade academy discussion continues at board meetingLandrum man faces assault chargeMissing girl from Laurens County found safe State News Hundreds expected at funeral for late Sen. Hugh Leatherman Black man stomped by South Carolina officer gets $650K SC House to return Dec. 1 for redistricting special session 2nd group of states challenges health worker vaccine mandate McLeod gets Higher Heights' backing for South Carolina gov 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here