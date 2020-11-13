David Marshall Walshaw Sr., Cross Hill and Sharon Lee Edelman, Cross Hill.
Joshua Steven Moosa, Greenwood and Molly Burbol, Ninety Six.
Gabriel Hugh Butler, Ninety Six and Mollie Ann Polk, Ninety Six.
Collins Tyree Terry, Greenwood and Khadisa Ikia Jackson, Greenwood.
Jonathan Tyler Harding, Greenwood and Ashley Colson Hester, Greenwood.
James Craig Partain, Ninety Six and Amber Lee Weeks, Ninety Six.
Tristan Andrew Poore, Williamston and Rachel Cheyenne Starling, Greenwood.
Rickey Joel Justus Jr., Ninety Six and Dana Michelle Drake, Ninety Six.
Thomas Matthew Timms, Greenwood and Amber Marie Bell, Ninety Six.
Stephen Emmanuel Bowen, Central and Pauline Nicole Howell, Athens, Georgia.