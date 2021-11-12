Dillion Bruce Walters, Greenwood and Hannah Marie Shinall, Hodges.
Eric Nathan Johnson, Troy and Christine Michele Gray, Troy.
Johnny Dale Phillips, Greenwood and Cindy Zumbro Spier, Greenwood.
Delancy Madkins, Grovetown, Georgia, and Latoya Lashaye Williams Grovetown, Georgia.
James Darin Harris, Greenwood and Elizabeth Ann Sorrow, Greenwood.
Alex Jay Landers, Greenwood and Haley Michelle Rehwinkel, Greenwood.
Zachariah Russell David Ackerson, Greenwood and Amber Leigh Howard, Greenwood.
Tatenda Makuvatsine, Greenwood and Rumbidzai Tracey Mareru Buford, Georgia.
Wayne Alan Walker, Waterloo and Maria Loretta Greiter, Waterloo.