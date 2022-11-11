Marriages Nov. 11 Wanda Rinker Nov 11, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Taylor Haynes Davis, Hodges and Hailey Simms Morse, Hodges.Stephen Kyle Turner, Ninety Six and Georgia Elizabeth Jones, Ninety Six.Landon Cole Marchant, Greenwood and Samantha Abigail Darragh, Greenwood.Andrew Lee Pridgen, Hodges and Hannah Nicole Funk, Hodges.James Curtis Gillespie, Ninety Six and Tamara Renee Whitman, Ninety Six.Marion Dayton Derrick, Hodges and Darby Cheryle Hopkins, Hodges.Zay’Qwandre X’Zavion, Sumter and Jodiann Jahaire Moore, Sumter.Travis Wayne Scruggs Jr., Greenwood and Cynthia Brooke Snelling, Greenwood.Brandon Lydell Best, Greenwood and Tinslee Shadae Christopher, Greenwood.Keith Frazier Jones, Greenwood and Calistur Moncor Hill, Greenwood.Casey Fuller, Anderson and Aimee Nicole Gambrell, Greenwood.Edward Andrew Shaffer Jr., Greenwood and Olivia Ellen Bockmann-Rose, Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greenwood Six Edward Andrew Shaffer Samantha Abigail Darragh Landon Cole Marchant Andrew Lee Pridgen Most read stories Highway Patrol: Crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in Abbeville County Police arrest Greenwood man in connection to October chase Greenwood man faces charges after traffic stop leads to chase Greenwood seeks new tenants for Fuji's closing facilities Greenwood police seek man who ran from traffic stop Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Robert E Lee UDC 146 celebrates their 125th birthday Lander speaker addresses subject of freaks Lander celebrates achievements, dreams of scholarship donors, students