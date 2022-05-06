Marriages May 6 May 6, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James Elton Rodgers Jr., Greenwood and Mary Keith Williams, Greenwood.Darius Terrell Myers, Greenwood and Pauline Tabitha Grayton, Greenwood.Kenneth Dewayne Calvert Jr., Greenwood and Erin Elizabeth Scott, Greenwood.Jeremy Lee Gilstrap, Honea Path and Shana Michele Driver, Honea Path.David Tyler Lindsey, Hodges and Katelyn Genevieve Norris, Hodges.Thomas Kirby Hopkins, Ninety Six and Leslie Marie Parham, Ninety Six.Trevor Kaplan Dorn, Hodges and Margaret McKenzie Dudley, Hodges.Denzel Lorenzo Nicholson, Greenwood and Ajadae Marle Williams, Greenwood.Tyler Austin Breashears, Lonoke, Arkansas and Olivia Renee Quarles, Greenwood.Dion Langley Marshall, Greenwood and Kimberly Faith Cromer, Greenwood.Stephen Orlando Palmore, Greenwood and Shaleda Deonne Boyd, Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Russian and Gillian named SC Teaching Fellows May 4, 2022 T.G.I.F. hosts fundraising event to benefit the Burton Center May 4, 2022 Colleagues and students honor retired Erskine Chem/Physics faculty May 4, 2022 Eaton Corporation donates to Greenwood Promise May 3, 2022 Latest News +3 Asian Games in China postponed over spread of COVID-19 +9 SpaceX brings 4 astronauts home with midnight splashdown John Rosemond: Folly of the 'enlightened' parent Minister's Column: Reclaiming our graduates Clemson Extension: Marigolds for their own sake Most Popular Articles ArticlesWoman killed in McCormick County wreckBatesburg driver dies in early morning wreck in Greenwood CountyGreenwood day care closes doors after director, several employees resignSame chicken, new location: Planning documents show new Chick-fil-A in the worksFrom Plum Branch to Pittsburgh: Durant signs with SteelersGCSO assists Highway Patrol in capturing suspect near Greenwood HighMan faces assault charge in attack on Calhoun Falls mayorFour Greenwood men face gun countsFormer Donalds fire captain faces forgery, embezzlement countsNew restaurant is coming to Lake Greenwood State News Pence: Leaked abortion draft opinion helps some '22 hopefuls Pence: Leaked abortion draft opinion helps some '22 hopefuls Ex-banker charged with conspiring in Murdaugh money scheme House leaders stick with Rep. Cuellar despite abortion stand Procedural ruling kills medical marijuana bill in SC House 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here